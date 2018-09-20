Will you be able to build an adequate nest egg for your retirement?

With growing nuclearisation, do not expect your children to bear your expenses after retirement. Strike a balance between what you spend on your child versus what you save for retirement. The key is to start early.

Invest in equities to beat inflation. Your living expenses may not fall below 75 per cent of current expenses. While expenses like travelling may come down, expenses on medicines and healthcare tend to rise. Looming crisis 33%: Working-age people globally who put aside money for retirement 19%: Working age people who save for future nursing or care home ...