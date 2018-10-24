With differentiated strategies, Alternative Funds a good option for HNIs

In the developed markets, mutual fund houses cater to retail investors, while high net worth individuals (HNIs) flock to specialised investment boutiques. That trend appears to be now playing out in India as well.

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which require a minimum investment of Rs 10 million, appear to have caught the fancy of HNIs. From a meagre Rs 23.58 billion on June 30, 2013, the amount committed to these funds had risen to Rs 1,795.85 billion by June 30, 2018. Differentiated strategies: HNIs are gravitating towards AIFs primarily for the differentiated strategies ...