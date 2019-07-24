With markets facing headwinds, hold on to good stocks even when they fall

Deepak Mahrotra, 60, a veteran stock market investor, has been caught in a bind. He holds both Maruti and Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) in his portfolio and has been watching both the stocks almost on a free fall for some time. “I had bought 60 Maruti shares long time back when the price was around Rs 900. I had sold 20 at around Rs 5,500, making a big profit.

However, I have held on to the remaining 40 shares and saw the price coming down to the present levels after reaching around Rs 10,000 recently. I had also bought 500 shares of DHFL at an average price of around Rs 350. I sold half ...