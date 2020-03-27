Working from home? HR experts offer a few tips on staying productive

Thanks to the Covid-19 epidemic, working from home has turned into a compulsion, rather than something that one undertakes occasionally. There is no knowing how long the current lockdown will last, so it is as well that we hunker down and prepare to work in this mode for the long run. Work-from-home (WFM), however, comes with its own set of challenges. We spoke to human resource and technology experts and asked them about the practices and tools we can adopt to ensure that our productivity does not suffer during this period.

Stay disciplined: Many people find it difficult to work in a disciplined manner when working from home. There is a tendency to start work late, take unscheduled breaks, and waste time on unproductive activities. With family members behaving as if you are on vacation, maintaining a high level of seriousness can be a challenge.

Experts suggest you approach with exactly the same attitude as when you are working from office. “Don’t make any changes to your schedule. The time you go to sleep, wake up, and the activities you do before leaving for work, like exercising, must remain exactly the same,” says says Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services. Those who may have to attend video calls with clients and senior management should dress appropriately. Being formally dressed also helps set the right mood.

It also helps to set up a clearly demarcated work area. If you can have a room to yourself where you can shut the door, that is ideal. In smaller houses, try to set up a workstation in a secluded corner. Do not work sitting on the bed as that could lead to posture-related issues over the long term.

Maintain fixed hours: Often, when you work out of home, the work hours can extend interminably. Your colleagues, customers, etc could call you at any hour of the day or night with one request or another. “Even when you work out of home, there must be a designated hour when you start work and a designated hour when you shut shop,” says Chakraborty. Managing your colleagues’ expectations in this regard is especially crucial.

Since you are on your own, create an agenda for the day. List the tasks you intend to accomplish. This will act as an anchor, ensuring you don’t drift.

If you don’t use a daily scheduler, it may be time to begin using one now. Break up the entire day into half an hour or one-hour slots. Schedule specific activities, especially those that involve other stakeholders, for particular hours. Keep blocks of time when you will work intensely by yourself and will brook no disturbance. Such segregation is important or else the entire day could go by without you accomplishing much.

Take scheduled breaks of 5-10 minutes at regular intervals. At office, you would already have a routine when you step out with colleagues for a cup of coffee. At home, you need to schedule similar breaks consciously. Walk around the house and stretch your muscles.

Stay connected: Even if you can’t go out, it does not mean you can’t socialise. Schedule voice and video calls with friends and relatives, especially those with a sunny and optimistic disposition. It may be wiser to stay away from doomsday Cassandras, since there is already so much bad news all around. Staying connected will help you realise that you are not alone in this. It will help avoid the tendency to become paranoid or depressed.

Technological tools that you need

Get adequate bandwidth: If you work on heavier applications, or several members in your family will be working at the same time, the slow speed of the internet could act as a hindrance. Upgrade to a more expensive plan if you need to. When deciding on where to position your workstation, the strength of wi-fi signal should be a consideration. Also, begin to use file sharing apps like Dropbox if your work entails transferring heavy files.

Ensure your software is compatible with the office version: Those whom their office has provided with laptops and necessary software will not face this issue.

But those who are using their home laptops or desktops could face a problem. “Workers may not have the necessary software at home, or the version they use may be an outdated one. They may need to upgrade themselves to stay productive,” says Udbhav Tiwari, public policy advisor, Mozilla.

Start using video conferencing: Regular office meetings will need to be substituted with video conferences. You may use a free service like Google Hangouts. It is easy to set up calls using it. Only one person needs to have a Google account. He can share a link with the other person. The latter just needs to click on it and it works in a browser. The latter does not even need to install a software.

Zoom is another dedicated video conferencing tool that has both free and paid versions. The entire meeting can be recorded. A link can then be shared with members who were unable to attend. They can watch it later and keep themselves updated. It also offers a ‘raise your hand’ feature. By clicking on a button, a participant can let know that he wants to speak. This feature allows everyone to have their say without interrupting someone else.

In the enterprise version, Google offers a video-conferencing product called Google Meet, which also offers the recording feature. Enterprise users also get unlimited storage, and they can also share very large files via Google Drive.

Collaborate on documents: A good application for working simultaneously on a document with other remotely located team members is Google Docs. It is a word processor that can be shared online. If you have tried working on one and have been disconcerted by the movement of the line you were working on because of your team mate’s frenetic typing a few lines above you, the simple solution is to work on different paragraphs and on different pages.

When people work remotely, they also need an online collaborative whiteboard. Google offers Google Keep. Another such application is Lino. The whiteboard is useful for teaching. It is also useful while brainstorming as people at various locations can all put their ideas and suggestions on the same whiteboard.

Minimise disturbance: You can avoid pesky calls altogether by using an app like Truecaller. “If you are on the premium version, the software updates the list of top spammers automatically. You don’t have to spend time on doing so manually. Paid users also get access to advanced call blocking facility. If you activate it, your phone will not even ring when spammers call you,” says a spokesperson at Truecaller. Paid users can even activate a feature that allows only phone calls from numbers listed in their contact list to come through. This feature is often employed by people facing harassment.

If the number of calls you receive in a day drops, you will have that many more hours of uninterrupted work time.

Timers: If you are a professional who bills his clients by the hour, you may need timer software to calculate the number of hours you have worked for. Timers can also be used to set time limits for each task. They can also remind you to take breaks at reasonable intervals. Pomodoro Timer Lite is one app you can use for this purpose. Google calendar can also be used to set reminders, events and alerts.

Trello is an app you can use to create a task list.

Be security conscious: Finally, office computers tend to be safer than computers at home because the system administrators are meticulous about security best practices. At home, too, you need to observe a few basic protocols like not clicking on links from unknown sources, and having an antivirus on your computer.