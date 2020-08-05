You may have to file ITR even though your income might not be taxable

Even though the deadline for filing income-tax returns (ITRs) for 2019-20 has been extended till November 30, the tax filing season has begun in right earnest.

Individuals having taxable income are required to file ITR within the specified due date. But are you aware that the Finance Act, 2019, has made it mandatory for certain categories of taxpayers to file their ITR, even though their income may be below the taxable threshold? Says Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann: “The government introduced these criteria, primarily to expand the country’s tax ...