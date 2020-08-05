Steel stocks shine on higher demand hopes, driven largely by exports

JUST IN
Swati Verma  |  New Delhi 

Shares of metal companies, mainly steel makers, soared on Wednesday on hopes of improved demand after China's manufacturing activity in July expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, indicating significant recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in the world's second-largest economy. Further, encouraging sales data by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for July, too, boosted investor sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index jumped over 4 per cent to settle at 2,269. Tata Steel gained 6.6 per cent to Rs 397 while SAIL ended 6 per cent higher at Rs 37. JSW Steel rose 3 per cent to Rs 235 ...

