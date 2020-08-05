Steel stocks shine on higher demand hopes, driven largely by exports

Shares of metal companies, mainly steel makers, soared on Wednesday on hopes of improved demand after China's manufacturing activity in July expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade, indicating significant recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in the world's second-largest economy. Further, encouraging sales data by Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for July, too, boosted investor sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index jumped over 4 per cent to settle at 2,269. Tata Steel gained 6.6 per cent to Rs 397 while SAIL ended 6 per cent higher at Rs 37. JSW Steel rose 3 per cent to Rs 235 ...