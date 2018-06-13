You may have to pay extra for health insurance covering treatment abroad

Increasingly, general insurance companies are launching health plans that allow policyholders to get treatment abroad. Recently, the state-owned insurer New India Assurance launched a global a plan to cover treatment overseas.

Such policies are usually targeted towards high networth individuals. “While hospitals in India offer advanced treatments, some individuals are keen to go abroad for specialised treatments in case of certain illnesses,” says G Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, New India Assurance. In the recent past, few others have also launched ...