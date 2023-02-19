2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee described the state Budget as ‘pro-employment’ in a brief speech shortly after it was presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 16. Giving the customary press conference a miss, she dashed off on a three-district tour to distribute several of the government’s welfare schemes. With the panchayat polls knocking on the door, there is little time to lose.