JUST IN
2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024
Over 81% turnout in Tripura polls, several incidents of violence reported
Constitutional crisis looms as WB govt yet to relieve principal Secy to Guv
BJP President J P Nadda to address rallies in West Bengal on Sunday
BJP promises greater autonomy to tribals, rise in farmers aid in Tripura
HM Amit Shah, Bengal CM Banerjee to arrive in poll-bound Tripura today
Nagaland polls: Only 6 candidates file nominations, deadline tomorrow
BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls
Budget increased by 4 times for tribal communities: Nadda in Tripura
Elderly woman refuses freebies from Meghalaya poll candidates, returns them
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» East
Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2023 panchayat polls for Trinamool Congress is a springboard for 2024

Notification for the panchayat elections has been stayed by the Calcutta High Court until February 27

Topics
TMC | WB Panchayat Polls | Election

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee described the state Budget as ‘pro-employment’ in a brief speech shortly after it was presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 16. Giving the customary press conference a miss, she dashed off on a three-district tour to distribute several of the government’s welfare schemes. With the panchayat polls knocking on the door, there is little time to lose.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TMC

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 20:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU