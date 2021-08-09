'25 Bills passed in 21 minutes': United in opposition, but a divided House

With all indications that the monsoon session of Parliament will end on Tuesday instead of Friday, as previously planned because the Opposition is clear it will not let the two Houses function until the government agrees to a debate, the controversy over the tapping of phones of many public figures, including some who are now Union ministers, spells a washout of the session.

It also compromises the political positions of many actors sitting on the fence. “It is not that we don’t want to let Parliament function” said Ghanshyam Tiwari, spokesman for the Samajwadi Party (SP), ...