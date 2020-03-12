A day after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah, Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
Jyotiraditya Scindia takes potshots at Kamal Nath govt yet again
Rebellion against Scindia brewing, as party awaits Kamal Nath masterstroke
Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a 'fresh start', quits Congress to join BJP
MP crisis: Trouble for Kamal Nath govt as 17 legislators flown out of state
Ministers who attended Kamal Nath's cabinet meeting resign: Cong leader
-
A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.
Scindia also paid a "courtesy" visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.
After meeting Scindia, Shah said in a tweet, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh." A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.
Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU