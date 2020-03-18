A look at Jyotiraditya Scindia's tenure as Union Minister with the Congress

The entry of former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the BJP last week is being seen as a deft political move by the latter and a major embarrassment for the former by experts and commentators alike.

Forty-nine-year-old Scindia is a four-time member of Parliament from Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, a former junior minister for commerce and telecommunication and also a former minister (independent charge) of power in the previous Congress-lead UPA regime from 2009. Scindia, who had a near two-decade-long political career with the Congress, belonged to ...