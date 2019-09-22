A problem of plenty: Cong, NCP leaders deserting parties for BJP, Shiv Sena

“Neither ideology nor policies of the BJP have triggered the ‘incoming’ (of defectors) into the party in recent years. Instead, it is sheer preservation of self-interest.

Ants will always invade a lump of gur (jaggery)” —A Saamana editorial on July 29 This acerbic quote in the editorial of the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece had appeared when Maharashtra witnessed a fresh round of political defections, largely to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the prelude to the Assembly election. The pique emanating from the BJP’s oldest ally-turned-junior ...