AAP's victory gives Opposition a road map to counter BJP's poll machinery

The Delhi poll results indicate winds of change blowing in the country,” said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. His party’s alliance partner and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was frank: “The people of Delhi have chosen 'Jan Ki Baat' over 'Mann Ki Baat'.

There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so-called nationalistic views which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken the two most potent weapons available to any ...