Adityanath reinforces authority on govt, UP BJP with cabinet reshuffle

Speaking at the ceremony to lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in Lucknow on July 28, BJP President Amit Shah said Yogi Adityanath was anointed Uttar Pradesh chief minister — after the BJP’s landslide win in 2017 — though he lacked administrative experience.

Not mincing words, Shah said there were people who doubted Adityanath’s capability to steer UP. Yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi persisted with the pick, the BJP chief said nonchalantly, adding Adityanath had proved his detractors wrong by delivering on governance and law and ...