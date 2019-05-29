After pitched battle with BJP, Mamata to skip Modi's oath-taking ceremony

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday decided to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, scheduled on May 30, as she had done in 2014.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had said she would attend the ceremony as a 'constitutional duty and courtesy'. However, her change of mind came after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claim of political violence in West Bengal.

“Congratulations, new prime minister Ji. It was my plan to accept the constitutional invitation and attend the oath-taking ceremony. However, in the last one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP are claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is completely untrue”, tweeted Mamata.

The tweet added, “So, I am sorry, Ji, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony”.

Banerjee said, “There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to enmity, family quarrels and other disputes; nothing related to There is no record with us”.

Modi, in his address in Varanasi, on Tuesday, had claimed that BJP workers are being killed in the state for their ideology, while Banerjee refuted the allegation.

Apparently, the BJP has invited the kin of dead BJP workers who lost their lives in the alleged political violence in Bengal, as special invitees, to Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) chief, said that such a ceremony is an 'august occasion to celebrate democracy' and it should not be devalued by any political party to 'score political points'.

The Lok Sabha elections witnessed a pitched battle between the BJP and the TMC as numerous incidents of poll-related violence and voter intimidation were seen across the state.

Political observers Biswanath Chakraborty says that atleast four people were casualties of political violence during the polls, while the entire election season saw a death toll of 12 people.

In yet another development, TMC MLA Manirul Islam and party leaders Gadadhar Hazra, Mohd Asif Iqbal and Nimai Das joined the saffron party on Wednesday after two MLAs and over 50 councillors from the TMC camp crossed over to the BJP the previous day. One MLA from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) also defected.

“There are many in the TMC who want to join the BJP. They know that TMC's time is over. These people were intimidated by TMC against joining the BJP, but now they have started coming to us”, said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who is debuting in the Parliament.

During his Lok Sabha campaign in West Bengal, Modi had claimed that Banerjee was losing her hold in West Bengal as 40 MLAs from her party were in touch with him and were ready to desert the TMC once the BJP wins. In response, TMC leader Derek O’Brien had claimed that not even a councillor would jump ship.

The Lok Sabha election results had come as a blow to Banerjee and the TMC, as the party lost its hold on northern West Bengal and tribal areas of the western part of the state. Its seat count reduced to 22 from 34 in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the BJP increased its tally to 18 from only two seats from West Bengal in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.