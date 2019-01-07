JUST IN
Business Standard

AGP walks out of BJP-led Assam govt over Citizenship Bill: Report

Large sections of people in Assam and other northeastern states have been protesting against the bill

BS Web Team 

Narendra Modi, Sarbananda Sonowal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati. File photo: PTI

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has decided to walk out of the BJP-led government in Assam after the Citizenship Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet, according to news agency PTI.

Large sections of people in Assam and other northeastern states have been protesting against the bill, saying it would nullify the 1985 Assam Accord under which any foreign national, irrespective of religion, who had entered the state after 1971 should be deported.

The fresh bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to grant Indian nationality to people from minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they don't possess any proper documentation.

This was an election promise of the BJP in 2014.
First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 17:08 IST

