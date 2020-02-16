JUST IN
Ahead of UP budget, Adityanath govt looks to balance populism, development

The economic slowdown has taken a toll on the state's industrial growth and consequently the collection of taxes, which is further putting a strain on its finances

Virendra Singh Rawat 

Even before the dust settled on the 11th edition of DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, top officials in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were back at the drawing board, ahead of the state’s Budget, to be tabled on February 18.

Although the state had signed at the DefExpo 23 memorandums of understanding (MoU), of Rs 50,000 crore, with Indian and foreign companies in the defence manufacturing sector, there was little time to soak in the encomium, because the target of UP becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2024 amid challenging circumstances stares it in its face. In this context, Chief Minister Yogi ...

First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 21:50 IST

