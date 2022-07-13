AIADMK: Palaniswami appoints 2 former ministers as Deputy Gen Secretaries

-
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the appointment of two senior leaders as deputy general secretaries of the party.
Announcing the appointments of various functionaries for the first time after being elected as AIADMK's interim general secretary, he urged the party workers to extend their cooperation to the new functionaries.
In a party statement, he announced the appointment of senior leaders and former ministers K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan as deputy general secretaries.
Further, senior leader C Ponnaiyan will head a forum named after party founder, the late chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR). Ex-minister and Coimbatore strongman S P Velumani is the Headquarters Secretary, a post previously held by Palaniswami.
A number of other leaders, including former ministers Sellur K Raju, C Ve Shanmugam and R Kamaraj and former Speaker P Dhanapal were made Organisation Secretaries.
Palaniswami was elected as the party's interim general secretary by the AIADMK general council on Monday.
