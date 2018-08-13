Alagiri challenges Stalin's claim to DMK throne, says party cadre with him

Trouble seems to be brewing in Tamil Nadu's main Opposition party, the (DMK). In 2015, late party president M had publicly anointed his younger son M K Stalin as his political heir, but, after the patriarch's death last week, M K Alagiri, the estranged son of Karunanidhi, on Monday said that true loyalists and cadre of DMK were with him.

Alagiri's statement came a day before the DMK's urgent high-level executive committee, when, according to sources, Stalin might be named the new party president.

After paying homage to his father in Chennai, Alagiri, also a former Union Minister, said: "I came to my father's grave to express my feelings and sentiments. You will come to know about it (political stand) later".

said he was not in the DMK and didn't know anything about the Tuesday meeting.

ALSO READ: DMK calls emergency meeting on Aug 14, Stalin may be made president

In 2013, had questioned Karunanidhi's decision to name Stalin as his successor, stating that “DMK is not a Mutt, for anybody to nominate”. was expelled from the party in 2014 by his father, after a family dispute over the control of the party. A disgruntled Alagiri tried to mobilise his own followers, but later settled in Madurai, away from active

The rift between the brothers -- Alagiri and Stalin -- became public when Alagiri commented that he won't accept anybody else as his leader except his father, who in fact overlooked him to name Stalin as his political heir.

When the party lost in the RK Nagar bypoll in 2017 to fill the Assembly seat which fell vacant after the demise of J Jayallithaa, the late Chief Minister, Alagiri used the moment to target Stalin's competence as the party president.

"Not just the RK Nagar bypoll, the DMK will not henceforth win any election. There is no chance of that as long as this working president (Stalin) is there," he said.

Despite his repeated efforts, Alagir has failed to enter the party as Stalin quickly took a firm grip over the party apparatus and is in-charge of its affairs.