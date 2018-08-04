Amit Shah flags off Raje's 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', targets Congress

-
BJP president Amit Shah flagged off Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s pre-poll tour ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ Saturday and tore into the opposition Congress over alleged lack of development in the state under its rule.
Flagging off the 58-day yatra, aimed at seeking people’s mandate in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, from the Charbhujanath temple in Rajsamand district, Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Raje and Shah offered prayers at the temple before the chief minister boarded the specially designed bus with the party president.
They left for a helipad nearby to head to Kankroli city in the district to address the first meeting of the tour. The ‘rath’ will reach Kankroli by road and will be used by Raje for her onward journey.
The ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ will cover 165 of the total 200 assembly constituencies in the state before its culmination on September 30 in Ajmer.
Speaking at the first public meeting, Shah said ‘Rahul Baba’ should go and see the villages where no development had taken place in the 50 years of the Congress rule.
But the situation has changed under the BJP rule and now development works are happening there.
“Congress leaders here have said that they will ask 40 questions during the yatra.
