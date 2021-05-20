Andhra Pradesh Assembly to hold budget session today; TDP to boycott

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sold 54 govt companies, alleges YSRCP
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
-
A single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on Thursday.
The one-day session is being called by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government as a "statutory obligation", as is mandatory for Assembly to meet every six months.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday said that it would boycott the single-day budget session in protest against the "unilateral", "undemocratic" and "illogical" decisions of the government led by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.
TDP said it will hold a 'mock' Assembly session on Thursday evening and Friday morning to discuss state government 'failures'.
TDP deputy floor leader Nimmala Ramanaidu in a statement said that his party has boycotted the assembly budget session because alleging there will be "no scope for discussion of public issues in this budget session which is to be held for only one day".
"The opposition party may not get a chance to raise its voice. In protest of government attitude, we are conducting mock assembly today and tomorrow," said Ramanaidu.
"The mock Assembly will hold a short term discussion on COVID in today's evening session. In tomorrow's session, failures of the government and its betrayal of the public on various issues will be discussed," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU