Annu Tandon's journey from RIL to the hard grind of election politics

Annu Tandon, Congress candidate from Unnao, is among 800-odd Khatris in the town. She has lived and worked in Mumbai but has a 150-year-old home in Unnao, deep inside a gali. She’s been to college here, and finds it deeply gratifying that “when I go to campaign in villages, I see and greet many who have been my classmates”.

Everyone knows “Annu didi”. She is from among the villagers. Tandon’s son Shalin says his mother has done a lot of things: Sold newspapers from door to door — not just the Observer of Business and Politics, now defunct, to ...