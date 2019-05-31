Anurag Thakur: A cricket boss looks set for new innings in Modi's cabinet

In his profile on the Lok Sabha website, Anurag Thakur, the minister of state for finance as well as corporate affairs, describes his profession as “cricketer, industrialist and agriculturist”. Any profile of Thakur’s, however, is incomplete without mentioning that he is the son of Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and one of the tallest of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from the state.

Thakur, as any who have met him would tell you, does not fit the stereotype of the arrogant dynast. Probably that he grew up in Himachal Pradesh and studied ...