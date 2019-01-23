Arun Jaitley undergoes surgery in New York, advised two-week rest: Report

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
File photo of Arun Jaitley.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley has undergone surgery at a hospital in New York on Tuesday, sources said.

He has been advised at least two weeks rest by the doctors, they added.

Jaitley, 66, travelled to the US on January 13. He underwent tests for soft tissue cancer this week, sources said.

On Wednesday, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of Finance Ministry during Jaitley's absence.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:12 IST

