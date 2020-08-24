Arun Jaitley worked without any sentimentality; his legacy lives on

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections represented the first Modi wave. Arun Jaitley was fielded as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar in Punjab.

The Congress was in a decrepit state, but fielded the Maharaja of Patiala, Amarinder Singh, against Jaitley. At the height of the Modi wave, contesting a seat vacated for him by the wildly popular Navjot Singh Sidhu (who was in the BJP at the time), with the Akali Dal working for him overtime, Jaitley still lost. Jaitley was sitting in his room in the Rajya Sabha hours after his defeat when BJP colleague Sudhanshu Trivedi walked in. ...