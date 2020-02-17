Arvind Kejriwal may not to make major changes in Cabinet portfolios

Delhi Chief Minister is unlikely to make major changes in the portfolios of his newly-appointed ministers, sources said on Sunday. Besides Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot took the oath of office and secrecy at a mega event on Sunday. Sources said that Sisodia, who was deputy chief minister in the 2015 Delhi Cabinet, is likely to remain the Deputy CM in the new AAP government as well. Sisodia is also likely to continue to hold the education portfolio, they said. Most ministers will take charge of their respective offices on Monday.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had held the charge of social welfare and SC/ST in the previous AAP government, took charge of his office on Sunday, a few hours after the oath-taking ceremony, even as there has been no official announcement yet on portfolios.