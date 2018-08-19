As Stalin prepares to take the reins of DMK, Alagiri plans rebellion

A battle between the late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M Karunanidhi’s sons M K Alagiri and M K Stalin for the reins of the party has been going on for years. But, in the past few years, it became evident that Karunanidhi preferred his younger son, Stalin, for leading the party; the DMK patriarch had expelled Alagiri in 2014 when the fight between the two brothers reached the flashpoint.

Still, Alagiri, highly influential in the Madurai region of Tamil Nadu, stayed relevant in the party. But, the recently held party’s Emergency Exe-cutive Committee meeting, ...