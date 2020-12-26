Assembly elections to cabinet reshuffle: Action-packed 2021 for govt, Oppn

Elections will dominate the discussion in 2021. The talk will not just be about politics in the states where they are due — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will go to the polls in April-May, and possibly also Jammu and Kashmir — but also whether all elections in India can be held simultaneously.

One way or another, a final decision on the latter is expected to be taken in the coming year. With opposition governments in place in West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, an ally in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to defend in Assam and with ...