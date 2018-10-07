Assembly polls 2018: BJP's general secretaries working behind the scenes

A degree of opacity always clouded the appointment to what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indubitably considered the most important post in the hierarchy after that of the national president. It’s the designation of general secretary (organisation) or GSO, national and state.

In state units of the BJP, the GSO is often more powerful than the provincial president because he/she has direct access to the national president and even the prime minister. The incumbents remain shadowy and rarely speak with the media. Among other reasons, a GSO is important ...