Author Milan Vaishnav sees Covid-19 reshaping political campaigns in India

Covid-19 is pushing Indian political parties to quickly look for alternative ways of mobilisation. Does this mean a new kind of politics is in the offing? Milan Vaishnav, director of the Carnegie Endowment's South Asia programme and author of several books on Indian politics, tells Aditi Phadnis some things will remain the same but some will change.

Covid-19 has had at least one definite and predictable effect: mobilisation by Indian political parties will never be the same again. What do you think? What we have seen so far is that Covid-19 is further entrenching some key ...