Balancing act: West Bengal BJP looks to blend ideology, governance agenda

With a little over a year before West Bengal votes to elect its next government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the throes of a debate framed on three aspects: Core ideology contra governance, national issues as opposed to regional/local matters, and whether to project a chief ministerial candidate.

These deliberations assumed significance after the BJP’s debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls. The rout was ascribed by some national strategists and thinkers, also involved with West Bengal, to the lack of an optimum blend between ideology and credible governance agenda, the ...