Battle royale between a more powerful LG and AAP govt appears inevitable

For the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the fat is in the fire. Madan Lal Khurana, who struggled his entire life to achieve statehood for Delhi, must be turning in his grave to see his own party colleagues at the Centre leading the move to dilute powers of the Delhi government. “We are the ones who gave statehood to Delhi.

And every move has a time and a place,” says Sudhanshu Mittal, party leader from the state. But it is hard to deny the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill — which was passed by Parliament last week and is now ...