Battle Royale: Modi to visit Sonia Gandhi's turf of Rae Bareli on Dec 16

Prime Minister and the BJP’s biggest mascot is set to visit the Gandhis' pocket borough of on Sunday.

is the parliamentary constituency of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and party’s top leader

Although Modi’s visit was planned before the BJP conceded victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections to after the counting of votes on Tuesday, the prime minister's visit, coming under the shadow of poll reverses and a resurgent under the current president-ship of Rahul Gandhi, has now made the tour interesting.

It would be Modi’s first visit to the constituency after assuming the PM post in May 2014.

During his visit, Modi is scheduled to flag off newly-built locomotive coaches at the Rae Bareli Rail Coach Factory (RCF). On Thursday, Chief Minister will also visit the district to review the preparations for the PM’s visit to the constituency.

Modi could also announce the manufacturing of metro rail and proposed Bullet Train coaches too in the local RCF as a pre-poll bonanza to the constituency, thus hinting towards the creation of fresh jobs and promoting economic activities in the region.

Besides, Modi would visit Prayagraj (Allahabad) later in the day to review the progress of the groundwork for Kumbh Mela 2019.

Modi is slated to visit Ghazipur district on December 29 and issue a commemorative postal stamp on backward castes pantheon Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar, apart from laying the foundation of infrastructure projects.

Besides, he is also likely to partake in the ground-breaking ceremony of industrial projects totalling Rs 500 billion in Lucknow later this month. In January 2019, Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for the NRI Diwas.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah could also visit Lucknow on December 25 to attend programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.