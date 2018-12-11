Election results LIVE: Counting begins in MP, Rajasthan, Ch'garh, Telangana

BS Web Team |
Elections result 2018 A total of 679 assembly seats in the five states were to go for election, but due to the death of a candidate in Rajasthan, polling was countermanded on one seat.
Elections result 2018 The maximum 65,367 machines were used in Madhya Pradesh. A little over 8,500 candidates were in fray in the five states with 2,907 in Madhya Pradesh.
Elections result 2018 Electronic voting machines are now stored in over 670 strongrooms across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. A total of 1,74,724 EVMs were used at polling stations in the five states.
Elections result 2018 The electoral fate of over 8,500 candidates of five states, which went to polls recently is sealed in over 174,000 EVMs which will be opened today.
The counting process will start with postal ballots and then EVMs.
Good morning! Counting of votes of the recently held assembly elections in the 5 states (Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana) will begin shortly. Stay with us as we give you mintue-by-minute updates on the counting and results.