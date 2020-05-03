Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, a simple man with astute political acumen

Right from the very beginning when Uttarakhand was created, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is now Maharashtra governor, knew how to play his political cards so as to remain in the forefront of BJP politics in the state. But despite his astute political acumen, close associates describe him as a simple man.

Koshyari, who is popularly called Bhagat Da, was born on June 17, 1942, to Gopal Singh Koshyari and Motima Devi in Palanadhura Chetabgarh village in Bageshwar district of the hill state. He holds a master’s degree in English and was a teacher and a journalist. He has also ...