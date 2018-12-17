Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as Chhattisgarh's third chief minister

Stalwart Congress leader took oath of office as third Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh today evening.

The two senior leaders also in the fray for the coveted post, T S Singhdeo and Tamradwaj Sahu also took oath as cabinet ministers.

Baghel, one of the architects of Congress’ spectacular victory, was administered oath of office and secrecy at Indoor Stadium after incessant weather spoiled the arrangements made at the ground of science college from where state’s new Chief Minister started his political career as student’s leader.

The programme was shifted to Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium after the ground was inundated. The Congress leaders however changed the venue at the last moment and the function was finally held at the Indoor Stadium.

The arrival of top leaders who flew from Bhopal after Kamal Nath’s swearing in ceremony in Madhya Pradesh was also delayed due to bad weather. The ceremony was delayed by almost one hour.

Besides Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, galaxy of party functionaries and a host of leaders from the “mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) were present at the function. Most of the leaders from the alliance who were present in Madhya Pradesh were however missing.