BJP has its eyes set on south India, but success is still a distant dream

It was a strange coincidence that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and paid obeisance to an ageing and much-revered Pejawar Mutt chief Vishvesha Teertha Swami on July 16 in Delhi, Karnataka appeared to be in the grip of a full-blown political crisis after the resignation of 16 legislators of the ruling coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

Modi met the seer — whose social influence in Karnataka, especially among the Vaishnavites, is extensive — on the occasion of Guru Purnima, which is ritually celebrated as the day of respect for teachers. The meeting ...