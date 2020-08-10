BJP-led govt wins trust vote in Manipur; 8 Cong MLAs skip proceedings

-
ALSO READ
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt
Nine including 3 BJP MLAs withdraw support from N Biren-led govt in Manipur
Four NPP ministers resign from BJP-led coalition govt in Manipur
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project
Will move no-confidence motion against BJP-led Manipur govt: Congress
-
The BJP-led N Biren Singh government in Manipur on Monday won the trust vote 28-16 in the state assembly.
The confidence motion, moved by Singh, was put to vote after a marathon debate during the one-day special session,and he emerged victorious.
Eight Congress MLAs skipped the proceedings, defying a party whip.
The Congress has 24 MLAs in the House of 60, whose effective strength is 53.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU