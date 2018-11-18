BJP weaves caste, triple talaq into temple narrative in Uttar Pradesh

Amid the high-pitch Ram temple rhetoric and allegations of corruption over the Rafale deal in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP has started preparing the soil for consolidating its vote bank, especially the backwards and Dalits.

With the prospects of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) jointly countering the BJP in Uttar Pradesh alive, the BJP realises the heavy cost it would pay if they join hands. To preempt their move, the BJP recently held meetings of backward castes in UP under the stewardship of its state backward face and deputy chief ...