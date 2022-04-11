BJP won because Congress was weak but this will change: AAP's Ashok Tanwar

Ashok Tanwar, former chief of the Congress in Haryana, is tasked with establishing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. Since joining AAP, Tanwar has been on a mission to expand the party’s cadre.

In an interview with Nitin Kumar, he explains why AAP has failed to make inroads into the state despite trying since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and why it will win in the next Assembly elections. Edited excerpts: You left the Congress in 2019 after your removal from the Pradesh Congress Committee chief’s position in Haryana. Since then, you have supported the Indian National ...