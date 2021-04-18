Blame game begins between Centre and states over surge in Covid-19 cases

It took some time. But the management of the Covid-19 pandemic has now officially entered the arena of politics; and there are no winners, only losers.

When the infection first became a serious life and livelihood-threatening epidemic, political parties wrestled with the option of using this as a way to advance their agenda, but were muted in using this issue to criticise the government — whether at the Centre or state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in Italy for two weeks in February 2020 and saw first-hand, the health crisis Europe was facing. His tweet on March 3 was one ...