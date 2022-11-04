Bookies believe BJP heading for big win in Gujarat assembly polls

As the electoral contest in heats up, the satta bazaar is gearing up to make the most of it. Bookies expect the turnover this time to touch a whopping Rs 50,000 crore, according to a report in The Hindu Business Line.

Also, they expect the BJP to get the highest number of seats in the assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, in two decades, despite some pundits predicting a three-way contest in the state.

Bookies appear confident that the BJP will secure at least 120 seats in the 182-seat assembly, almost matching its performance in 2002 when the party won 127 seats under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Congress's poll campaign appears muted, the AAP seems determined to make a dent in BJP's stronghold. However, the bets offered in the illegal market suggest that bookies expect the Congress party to secure at least 15 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party only around 10 seats, according to the report.

Political watchers say bookies have noticed that the BJP is not facing any challenge in winning over the dominant Patel community in the state. In 2017, the Patel agitation led by Hardik Patel for reservation in government jobs had reduced the BJP's tally to 99 seats.

The bookies believe the Patels are standing rock-solid behind the BJP this time, the BL report said, adding that the minority votes are likely to be divided in the absence of a strong Congress leadership in the state after the death of the party's veteran strategist Ahmed Patel.

The trends appear similar in Himachal Pradesh too, which goes to polls on November 12. The bookies expect the BJP to have a smooth sailing in the hill state. In the 68-member assembly, the bookies expect the BJP to win at least 25 seats. The odds are evenly placed for the party to win 35 seats.