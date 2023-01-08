Bulking up organisational muscle in UP ahead of urban local body polls

The losses in the recent by-elections in are spurring the BJP to recover ground ahead of urban local body polls

Virendra Singh Rawat

9 January



With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections less than 15 months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in (UP) has launched spadework for necessary organisational changes for the upcoming polls.