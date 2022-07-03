Buoyed by Speaker win, Shinde govt to seek 'vote of confidence' on Monday

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
BJP's Narvekar elected new Maha speaker, stage set for floor test tomorrow
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
-
After winning the maiden major legislature battle - the election of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker - the Eknath Shinde government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party is now preparing for the crucial 'vote of confidence' in the House, scheduled here on Monday.
The Shinde-led government, which was sworn-in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will seek the confidence vote on the second day of the 2-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling alliance will easily win the house trust as it has 166 MLAs on its side, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena's rebel group which broke away on June 20, besides independents and smaller parties' legislators - sufficient to clear the midway mark of 145 (in the 288-member Lower House).
The government passed its first litmus test this afternoon when BJP's Advocate leader Rahul Narwekar - a first-time legislator - was elected as the youngest-ever Speaker of the House and also the youngest to hold the august office in the country.
While Narwekar bagged 164 votes, the MVA candidate Rajan Salvi secured only 107 votes of the 271 votes polled in the 288-member house. Of the rest 17, one has passed away, 2 are in custody, 3 abstained, and the remaining others were absent for various reasons, including ill-health.
Congress leader Nana Patole was the last Speaker, who was elected late in 2019 after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress MVA government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took office.
However, Patole quit the post in February 2021 after he was appointed as the state Congress President and since then, NCP's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating for nearly 18 months.
--IANS
qn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU