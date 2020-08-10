'Campaign starts': BJP rejects Kanimozhi's Hindi imposition remark

After DMK leader cried of Hindi imposition while narrating an incident in an airport where she was allegedly asked about her citizenship, the BJP took a sharp jibe at her, alleging that the southern party's charge is motivated with electoral benefits in mind.

The saffron party fielded its tallest southern leader and General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh who took to Twitter to counter Kanimozhi's charge, saying "Assembly elections are 8 months away ... Campaign starts."

Tamil Nadu is tipped to go the polls in the first half of next year with the BJP looking to make an entry into the southern state.

This whole row erupted after the DMK leader said that a CISF officer allegedly asked her if she was an Indian after the MP asked to be communicated in either Tamil or English, citing her inability to talk in Hindi.

"I would like to know from when being an Indian is equal to knowing Hindi," she said, sparking off a political row with other southern leaders like Karni Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, joining the bandwagon to 'condemn' the act.

While the CISF, which is entrusted with the security in most Indian airports, reached out to her seeking details, BJP's Santhosh didn't spare the opportunity, saying: "CISF has asked her to give details. Let her give the details. Action will follow. Let's discuss about arrogance at that time."