Can Places of Worship Act be a deterrent to future Mandir-Masjid disputes?

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) landmark Ayodhya judgment, some members of the fringe right affiliated to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have revived the slogan ‘Kashi Mathura Baaki Hain’.

Behind all this is the hope that the SC ruling will set a precedent for structures the Hindutva movement talked of targeting at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 1980s and early ’90s. Babri Masjid, of course, was the top priority for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other similar ...