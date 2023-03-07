Candidates recommended by Delhi govt await approval from DU: Somnath Bharti

Senior AAP leader on Tuesday alleged that has not yet approved the nomination of candidates recommended by the city dispensation for governing bodies in government-funded colleges.

No immediate reaction on the matter was available from the administration.

Bharti alleged that the varsity administration did not abide by the laws and the Delhi government's recommendation has been "ignored on purpose to enable saffronisation" of the campus.

"The administration has not approved the nominations of candidates our government recommended for forming governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges.

"Our recommendations were ignored on purpose to enable saffronisation of the university campus," he alleged.

On February 21, then-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh over the delay in formation of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges.

He had requested Singh to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all the colleges.

