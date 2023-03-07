Candidates recommended by Delhi govt await approval from DU: Somnath Bharti

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Somnath temple in Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Bihar by-polls 2022: Eighteen candidates file nomination papers
Ex-Guj min Solanki, Rivaba Jadeja among candidates in 1st phase of polls
AAP protests outside BJP office over Dhaula Kuan slum-demolition order
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
-
Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Tuesday alleged that Delhi University has not yet approved the nomination of candidates recommended by the city dispensation for governing bodies in government-funded colleges.
No immediate reaction on the matter was available from the Delhi University administration.
Bharti alleged that the varsity administration did not abide by the laws and the Delhi government's recommendation has been "ignored on purpose to enable saffronisation" of the campus.
"The Delhi University administration has not approved the nominations of candidates our government recommended for forming governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges.
"Our recommendations were ignored on purpose to enable saffronisation of the university campus," he alleged.
On February 21, then-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh over the delay in formation of governing bodies in 28 government-funded colleges.
He had requested Singh to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all the colleges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 22:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU