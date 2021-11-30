Centre-Opposition relations on the boil; won't apologise, say errant MPs

Relations between the government and Opposition came to a boiling point on Tuesday. The entire Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha (RS) on the issue of suspension of 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) for their actions in the last session of Parliament.

House Chairman R Venkaiah Naidu held his ground that he was the final authority to take action against the errant MPs, while Opposition parties said this was a violation of Article 256 (2) of the rules of business, which mandates that actions of MPs in one session cannot attract punishment in the following session. Moreover, three ...