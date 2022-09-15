Centre stalling three new airports in West Bengal, alleges Mamata

-
ALSO READ
SC notes Shinde faction plea on Uddhav camp stalling proceedings before EC
1,900 private guards to take up non-core security roles at airports
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies
Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow
DMK, allies shun Guv's get-together to protest stalling anti-NEET bill
-
The setting up of three new airports in West Bengal is being delayed for an indefinite period as the Centre is not giving permission, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday.
"Three new airports are proposed to be set up in West Bengal at Balurghat, Cooch Behar, and Malda, all in north Bengal. The state government has also earmarked land for these three proposed new airports. But the process is stuck as the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation is not providing us with the necessary permission," she said while chairing an administrative review meeting for West Midnapore district at Kharagpur town.
Banerjee also alleged that the Union government is not deliberately releasing funds under different centrally sponsored schemes "out of sheer jealousy". "West Bengal is topper in implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes. This has made the Union government jealous and it deliberately stopped releasing funds under different central schemes," she said.
She, at the same time, said that she will not wait for the mercy of the Union government any more. "We will complete our pending projects from the development funds allotted to MPs and MLAs," she said.
Refuting her, BJP's national Vice President, Dilip Ghosh claimed that the central funds were stopped because of blatant misuse of funds and the inability of the state government to provide utilisation certificates of past expenditure. "In many cases, the names of the central projects were changed so that the state government can project it as a state project. As usual the chief minister is trying to mislead people by disseminating wrong information," he alleged.
--IANS
src/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU