Centre will next arrest Manish Sisodia in false case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The central government will arrest Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, under false charges after harassing another minister similarly, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday as he alleged a campaign against his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
The Enforcement Directorate, the federal financial crime-fighting agency, arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Monday. A court in Delhi on Tuesday sent Jain to ED’s custody till June 9.
“The Centre is fabricating false charges against Sisodia just like they did to arrest Satyendar Jain. The Centre has directed all its agencies to allot all their resources on framing bogus cases to arrest Sisodia," said Kejriwal at a media briefing, according to news agency PTI.
Kejriwal said “very credible” sources have told him about the "plot" against Sisodia. He claimed that he had made a similar prediction about Jain based on the information from the same sources.
Sisodia, who handled finance, planning, and education, will now also look after health, home, power, water, and industries--ministries Jain handled.
The Delhi CM alleged that the action against the ministers was intended to stop Delhi's progress in public healthcare and education. “Satyendar Jain was working on several new mohalla clinics, water projects, and Yamuna River cleanup. Now all these projects will get delayed” he said.
Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all AAP MLAs and ministers at once and hold a common investigation by all investigative agencies, instead of detaining them one by one. "We are not afraid of getting arrested,” Kejriwal said.
